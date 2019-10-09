Johannesburg - The finances of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are in such disarray that Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has found it hard to deliver his recommendation on the state of affairs at the state-owned entity.
Instead, Prasa obtained a disclaimer of opinion following two years of clinching qualified audits.
“I was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these consolidated and financial statements,” Makwetu said in his audit report tabled for the 2018-19 financial year.
The report was recently submitted to Parliament along with Prasa’s annual report, after the entity failed to meet its August deadline.
In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the delay in tabling the Prasa report was due to the annual financial statements and performance report concluded by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on September 25.