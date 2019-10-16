Power utility Eskom and Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to do more to prevent rolling blackouts, the ACDP said. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Power utility Eskom and Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to do more to prevent rolling blackouts, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) said on Wednesday. Eskom unexpectedly announced earlier in the day that stage 2 load shedding would start at 9am and could last the entire week.

"The situation facing Eskom is largely due to state capture and corruption at the state power utility that took place under the Zuma administration. However, the ACDP believes that more can be done by Eskom as well as the minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, to prevent further rolling black-outs, given the significant financial bail-outs that have been given to Eskom," said ACDP whip Steve Swart.

He said it was concerning that load shedding was implemented without sufficient notice being given to businesses, municipalities and citizens.

"While we are aware of the constraints Eskom is operating under, load shedding will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the economy and ordinary South Africans.