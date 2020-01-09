Kimberley - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should be investigated following remarks by Deputy President David Mabuza that he, along with the Eskom board, misled President Cyril Ramaphosa about the power utility's load shedding debacle.
This call was made by the legal think tank and lobby group Insika Economic Movement, who have called on government to probe the matter further.
Speaking in Kimberley, Mabuza told journalists that the president had been told that there would be no load shedding during the festive season until January 10, but load shedding returned earlier than the promised date. The deputy president said this should be concidered to be misleading the president.
Mabuza's comments have touched a raw nerve with Insika with the movement calling for 'Gordhan to be dealt with'.