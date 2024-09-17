Pravin Gordhan remembered as a loyal comrade despite being sacked by Jacob Zuma as Finance Minister

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been described as a man of integrity who stayed loyal to the African National Congress (ANC) even when former president Jacob Zuma sacked him as Finance Minister in 2017. The ANC in Gauteng held a memorial service in honour of Gordhan at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday.

Gordhan, aged 75, died on September 13 following a short battle with cancer. He had served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He was appointed as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999, after a period as deputy commissioner.

He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement. Gathered for his memorial service were family, friends, former colleagues, members from the South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO), Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African Communist Party (SACP). “Pravin Gordhan joined the movement when it was not fashionable, he joined when there we dangers of being killed or sent to prison...He died a loyal member of the ANC, he died a loyal voter of the ANC. He was never defined by any position, he remained loyal to the ANC even when he was removed from the cabinet,” said a member from SANCO.

The Gauteng ANC chairperson and Premier, Panyaza Lesufi also commended Gordhan on his loyalty towards the ANC and its alliance. “Comrades, let’s all accept, we have lost a soldier. We lost someone who loved our country, we have lost someone who was fearless, someone who was determined but most importantly, we have lost someone who laid quality building blocks for a democratic South Africa. “...above everything, he was a true member of the ANC and our alliance structures. At no particular stage did he turn his back against the ANC, even when he was not elected in the National Executive Committee, even when he was recalled from government, even when he was insulted, he never uttered a word of insult to the leadership of the ANC,” said Lesufi.

The body of the late Minister Pravin Gordhan leaves his family home in Groenkloof after the viewing.Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Neeshan Balton, executive director of Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, said Gordhan was instrumental in fighting State Capture and his legacy must continue. “Pravin was an ANC loyalist, but he was not one who could see the faults within his own organisation, he was not one who was blinded by the faults within his own organisation. When required, he stood up for those issues and called out the people the he thought were not following the aims, objectives and the vision of the organisation,” said Balton. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral, Category 2 which will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on Thursday.

The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The National Flag is being flown at half-mast from Saturday morning, until the evening of the funeral.