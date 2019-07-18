EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday evening that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should not have interdicted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Picture: Thobile Mathonis / ANA / African News Agency

Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday evening that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan should not have interdicted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane but Cyril Ramaphosa instead. Speaking at a media briefing in parliament, Malema said while Gordhan took the correct step to interdict the remedial action contained in Mkhwebane’s report, he directed it at the wrong person.

Mkhwebane found Gordhan had violated the constitution in connection with the establishment of the so-called rogue unit at SARS.

Gordhan has since filed papers to interdict the remedial action and instituted a judicial review.

Malema said the minister has directed his court interdict on remedial action at the wrong person.

"The horse has bolted. Gordhan should interdict the president. She has nothing to do with it," Malema said.

He, however said Gordhan, could not interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was ordered by Mkhwebane to discipline him, because it would have created confusion.

"He should have interdicted the release (of the report)."

Malema insisted that the remedial actions were binding.

"We say the remedial action must be implemented now."

Malema also said there was nothing stopping Ramaphosa from disciplining Gordhan or for the minister to step aside until the court decided on the matter.

"Pravin is suffering from narcissism. He allowed the president to be in this predicament."

He also charged that Gordhan, who was earlier in parliament praised as being honourable by Ramaphosa, should have taken leave.

"He would have said release me so that you can continue with the New Dawn," Malema said.

Asked why they were not acting against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, whom Mkhwebane made an adverse finding against last year, Malema said there was no remedial action against him since he was not in the executive when the finding were made.

Malema indicated that they were waiting for an opportunity for a finding to be made against Mbalula.

"He is too forward and tjatjarag. He is one of the people who think they are not touchable. We will get an opportunity again. We missed him because he was not in the cabinet," he said.