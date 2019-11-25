Cape Town - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday welcomed the decision by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into the state capture scandal to grant former South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane the right to cross-examine him and said he would request permission to cross-examine Moyane in turn.
Moyane will cross-examine the minister on Gordhan's suggestion that he was politically motivated and malicious when he laid criminal charges against Gordhan relating to the early retirement and subsequent reemployment on a contract basis of deputy SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay in 2010, as well as the establishment of an intelligence-gathering unit within the revenue service.
Moyane was also granted permission to question Gordhan on his allegations that during his tenure at SARS he supported the state capture project, which saw billions of rands looted from the state by politically connected individuals.
Gordhan was briefly charged in 2016 while serving as finance minister in the Cabinet of then president Jacob Zuma. The charges were widely seen as politically motivated and were withdrawn soon afterwards.
Gordhan's political foes have repeatedly returned to the allegations that underpinned the charges, and he is currently fighting adverse findings by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane with regard to his approval of Pillay's early retirement in court.