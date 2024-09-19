Pravin Gordhan was sleek underground operator and skilled negotiator, says Nzimande

Former minister Pravin Gordhan was an astute leader who was also an analytical thinker and leader, mourners heard at his funeral. Many politicians and leaders paid tribute to Gordhan who was fondly referred to as PG in political spheres.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande described him as a sleek underground operator who was a skilled negotiator. “He would push a meeting until 2am, chairing it without falling asleep and then at 3am make decisions,” said Nzimande at his funeral on Thursday, at the Durban ICC. “He was very astute. Sharp and analytical mind.” Nzimande said that it was these characteristics that made him build a world class institution like SA Revenue Services (Sars).

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, at the funeral of late former minister Pravin Gordhan at the Durban ICC. Picture: Supplied / GCIS “We are proud of his efforts against state capture. Those who are capturing our country must go,” Nzimande said. “I think he did well with the State-Owned Enterprises. The detractors are those who benefited from state capture. At least we still have State-Owned Enterprises." Gordhan died on September 13, 2024, following a period of illness.

He was 75-years-old. Funeral of the late former minister Pravin Gordhan at the Durban ICC. Picture: Supplied / GCIS Nzimande said in memory of Gordhan, it was important to understand the task the country was facing, and it was important to confront mistakes and weaknesses. “Not just the [African National Congress] ANC. All of us. We must be intolerant of renegade behaviour.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the struggle stalwart and cabinet veteran will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service. There have been memorial services held both in Gauteng and Durban in Gordhan’s memory.

Gordhan served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017. He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement. Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner.