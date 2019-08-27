Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA).

KwaMhlanga - Amid calls by 10 civic organisations for parliament to oust her from office after a string of legal setbacks in courts, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will this Friday get divine support. The divine support will come in the form of a mass prayer that will be held in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane hails from the Mpumalanga province town of Bethal, which almost 180 kilometres from KwaMhlanga.

The organiser of the prayer service, Pastor Jabu Mtsweni who is popularly known as pastor JJ, said although the prayer service is meant to pray for smooth co-existence between the three arms of government which he said were fighting instead of serving the people, the focus would be on Mkhwebane.

He said that was because Mkhwebane was being unfairly blamed for the “discourse” and they want to offer prayer for her.

“It is Busisiwe Mkhwebane because a lot of (the) discourse, everybody is pointing to her office meaning that it is Busisiwe Mkhwebane that is said to be doing something wrong… We need God to protect that office and to keep it in order,” Mtsweni said when he was asked why they used Mkhwebane’s face on their poster for the mass prayer if they are praying for the three arms of the state.

Additionally, Mtsweni said all the “discourse” is happening while people on the ground are suffering and they want to Mkhwebane to get spiritual strength as she executes her duties.

“The purpose of the prayer is praying for the three arms of the state as there is discourse amongst the people who are supposed to lead the country… This chaos must come to an end,” Mtsweni said.

Mtsweni claimed that they have invited Mkhwebane to attend and she accepted the invitation. This was confirmed by Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe, who said: "The Public Protector has been invited and she will be attending."

Political Bureau