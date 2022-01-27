Premier Alan Winde supports SAPS investigation into Albert Fritz’s sexual assault allegations

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says his office will support the inquiry by SAPS into sexual assault allegations against community safety MEC Albert Fritz. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, spokesperson for provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, confirmed police opened an inquiry into sexual assault allegations against the MEC while they wait for pertinent documentation before a case is registered.

Allegations suggest that Fritz, who previously served as social development MEC, allegedly sexually assaulted young women in his office. Potelwa said the letter forms part of a series of engagements by various parties with regard to the matter raised. She noted that an inquiry has been opened before a case is registered.

In the letter to the provincial commissioner, the ANC had earlier in the day requested his office to launch an inquiry into this matter to investigate whether the allegations themselves amount to criminal conduct or not. And, to inform those who have lodged complaints to the premier, about the manner in which the SAPS can provide both counselling and assurances of absolute confidentiality, should they come forward. “We welcome that wholeheartedly, the commissioner has responded positively to our letter into this matter,” provincial ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said. Police have encouraged victims to come forward to state their case.