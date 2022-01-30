Premier Alan Winde’s office confirms that the ’serious allegations’ against suspended MEC Fritz relate to sexual misconduct
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s Spokesperson, Odette Cason, has confirmed to Independent Media that the allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, relate to sexual misconduct.
Allegations suggest that Fritz, who previously served as Social Development MEC, allegedly sexually assaulted young women in his office.
On Sunday morning, Independent Media sent Cason a range of questions concerning Winde's handling of the Fritz scandal. The reaction time from being informed about the allegations in November to suspending the MEC in January and why the premier refuses to refer to it as ’sexual assault allegations’ among others as it has emerged in reports.
“The Premier has sought guidance from both our legal services unit and from Advocate Jennifer Williams, when she debriefed him this past Thursday. It has been confirmed to him that, provided he receives permission from all the complainants who brought their allegations to him in confidence, it will be possible to confirm the nature of their allegations in question. Late on Friday, the Premier received such permission.
“I can therefore confirm that the serious allegations against Minister Fritz relate to sexual misconduct,” Cason said.
Furthermore, when asked about the timeline, which seemed to be a delayed response on the part of Winde, Cason said the Premier acted decisively and swiftly.
“The Premier was informed informally by a third party, not one of the complainants, on November 23rd -- and acted immediately upon being notified by asking the third party to please encourage the complainants to provide him with affidavits so that he could swiftly take the matter forward.
“The Premier followed up with them on when they would provide the affidavits, but also understood he could not place undue pressure on them, and that the complainants would need to share their details with him when they were ready, given the nature of the allegations. The complainants subsequently agreed to provide affidavits when they were ready. Within 10 days of receiving the first set of affidavits and after consulting legal services, the Premier suspended the Minister. He has also instituted an independent investigation to test the veracity of the allegations and will take swift action as soon as he has the outcome,” Cason said.
Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said there are no new developments in the inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against Fritz.
Potelwa, spokesperson for provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, confirmed police opened an inquiry against the MEC while they wait for pertinent documentation before a case is registered.
