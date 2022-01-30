Premier Alan Winde’s office confirms that the ’serious allegations’ against suspended MEC Fritz relate to sexual misconduct

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s Spokesperson, Odette Cason, has confirmed to Independent Media that the allegations against suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, relate to sexual misconduct.

Allegations suggest that Fritz, who previously served as Social Development MEC, allegedly sexually assaulted young women in his office. On Sunday morning, Independent Media sent Cason a range of questions concerning Winde's handling of the Fritz scandal. The reaction time from being informed about the allegations in November to suspending the MEC in January and why the premier refuses to refer to it as ’sexual assault allegations’ among others as it has emerged in reports. “The Premier has sought guidance from both our legal services unit and from Advocate Jennifer Williams, when she debriefed him this past Thursday. It has been confirmed to him that, provided he receives permission from all the complainants who brought their allegations to him in confidence, it will be possible to confirm the nature of their allegations in question. Late on Friday, the Premier received such permission.

“I can therefore confirm that the serious allegations against Minister Fritz relate to sexual misconduct,” Cason said. Furthermore, when asked about the timeline, which seemed to be a delayed response on the part of Winde, Cason said the Premier acted decisively and swiftly. “The Premier was informed informally by a third party, not one of the complainants, on November 23rd -- and acted immediately upon being notified by asking the third party to please encourage the complainants to provide him with affidavits so that he could swiftly take the matter forward.