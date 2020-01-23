Johannesburg - Another province has officially been declared a disaster area due to drought - just as another municipality battles crippling water shortages, with its dam water levels below 23% of capacity.
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul and co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Bentley Vaas officially declared the country’s largest province a disaster area due to drought.
“In terms of section 41(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), and after consultation with members of the executive council, I declare a provincial state of disaster due to the continuing debilitating drought,” reads the notice published in the provincial gazette last Friday, which Saul co-signed with Vaas.
Saul’s announcement was followed on Monday by the extension of another declaration of a local state of disaster by the Kouga local municipality.
Municipal manager Charl du Plessis announced that the drought-stricken Eastern Cape municipality was extending a declaration of a state of disaster, which had lengthened by a month due to the prevailing drought. Two days before Christmas, the municipality also extended another declaration.