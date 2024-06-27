Premier Lesufi angry as HOD terminates EPWP green army contracts

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reacted with anger after a top government official in the provincial agriculture department terminated the contracts of 6,000 ‘EPWP green army’ employees without consulting him. Lesufi took to social media to insist the contracts had not expired and that the letter by Khululekile Mase, the acting head of department at the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment, had been issued without his permission.

This as some on social media said the termination of the contracts was a clear indication the jobs had been availed as an electioneering tool. “Someone is too excited. This letter was written without my consent or approval. The intentions are clear to undermine the authority of the 7th administration. This, will not be allowed,” he said.

In the letter, Mase said the contracts of the Extended Public Works Programme Green Army employees would come to an end on May 31, 2024. Mase added that the employees would be paid for days worked in June, however there may be payment delays. The Green Army contingent had been hired in May 2023 to focus on waste management and greening through clean ups of illegal dumping and littering in communities’ main roads and open space.

Lesufi bemoaned Mase issuing the letter. “Unfortunately the absence of MECs is creating this unfortunate situation. I am already attending to it, so frustrating,” he tweeted. Lesufi had sought to announce his provincial cabinet on Sunday, but he was directed to postpone as the ANC and the DA continue to negotiate the composition and positions for the Government of National Unity.