Preparations are under for Ramaphosa's inauguration: Here is what you need know

It's all systems go for president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony which is set to take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that South Africa's fifth president will be sworn in in a ceremony that will be attended by foreign heads of states and governments.

The ceremony will be staged in the Union Buildings Amphitheatre. This was after he was re-elected president during the first sitting of parliament in Cape Town on Friday. Ramaphosa won the election with 283 votes beating the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema who received 44 votes. The two were nominated for the president during the sitting.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is actually a public hearing of the Constitutional Council, involves a number of significant actions. The President-Elect will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice Justice Raymond Zondo and will then take an Oath or Affirmation which text is included in Schedule 2 of the Constitution. Ramaphosa will then deliver a speech which will be followed by the swearing in.

Ntshavheni said the Presidential Inauguration was an important feature in a year in which the country is marking 30 Years of Freedom under the theme “ 30 years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth” – which is also a theme of the inauguration. The inauguration will bring together South Africans from all backgrounds, walks of life and political orientation, united in our diversity. Here is what to watch for:

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will perform the ceremonial elements of the inauguration as they pledge their allegiance to both the country and the president. The ceremonial elements will include, amongst others a 21-gun salute, a salute flight by the South African Air Force, Inspection of a South African National Defence Force battalion, a Battalion march past, and a massed fly past. Road closures

Tshwane Metro Police will effect road closures in and around the Union Buildings precinct. Residents in streets affected by these closures will be alerted on how they will access various exits and entrances. No private vehicle will be allowed to drive to the Union Buidlings. Role of law enforcement agencies