Presidency commends SIU for lifting lid on Covid-19 PPE corruption

Cape Town - The deputy-director general in the Presidency’s corporate services unit, Matsietsi Mekoa, has commended the work of the Special Investigations Unit with regard to corruption in Covid-19 related procurement . Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele’s office on Tuesday briefed the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the final SIU report in respect of the National State of Disaster under Proclamation R23 of 2020, and progress on the disciplinary matter against the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure director-general Advocate Sam Vukela.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa took office in 2019, the Presidency has processed 81 final SIU reports. Among these is the latest report into the Covid-19 related procurement by government departments which entailed the probing of 5 467 contracts awarded to 3 066 service providers with a total value of R14.3 billion. “This report became very important in the manner in which it delved into the details of looking at the corruption,” Mekoa said.

She further commended the good work of the SIU. In December the findings were presented to Scopa after which recommendations were made requiring Ramaphosa to take action against the former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize - who resigned from the portfolio in August last year - and the Director-General of Health, Dr Sandile Buthelezi whose suspension was uplifted following the conclusion of his disciplinary inquiry. The Presidency received the final report on December 10 and released it on January 25.

Touching on the disciplinary matter against Vukela, Mekoa said the matter was before the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) as the suspended DG was challenging his 2020 suspension. This after he was implicated in extensive overspending on state funerals and an irregular hiring spree, among others. Last year Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille issued a directive for Vukela to be added to the list of officials to be charged in connection with the controversial Beitbridge border post fence. “In August 2021 Adv. Vukela made a written representation to the Minister in the Presidency asking for his suspension to be lifted. Having considered the seriousness of the charges against Adv. Vukela, the Minister decided that the suspension must continue until the finalisation of the disciplinary processes,” Mekoa said.