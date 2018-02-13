Pretoria - President Jacob Zuma's office on Wednesday morning denied reports that he was due to make an official announcement at 10am, a day after the African National Congress asked him to leave office.

As media crews gathered outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, his office said: “The media is advised that no official communication has been issued by the Presidency on a media briefing today by President Jacob Zuma as reported by media houses.

“The media is urged to await official notification.”

There has been no public response from Zuma to the ANC's demand that he step down, conveyed to him in writing by the party's secretary general Ace Magashule on Tuesday.

A strong press contingent was also waiting outside Zuma’s official residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, close to the Union Buildings.

African News Agency/ANA