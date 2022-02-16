President Cyril Ramaphosa concerned about spats between Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is concerned about tensions and public spats between Police Minister Bheki Cele and police chief Khehla Sitole. Ramaphosa said it did not bode well for the security cluster if two heads were at odds with each other.

Cele was this week forced to withdraw his remarks over Sitole by Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli. Opposition parties said the fight between Sitole and Cele was threatening the stability in the country. Ramaphosa had told the nation last Thursday that there was going to be a shake-up in the security cluster.

However, he did not elaborate on the changes he plans to make in the cluster. But opposition parties said during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate the tensions between the minister and chief of police was causing ructions in the SAPS. Ramaphosa confirmed that there will be changes in the security.

He said he was concerned about tensions between Cele and Sitole. “The reason why we flighted the notion that there will be changes is precisely to address some of these challenges that we have seen, that are apparent. It also speaks to what you call the spats between some of the key people, for instance in the police. That too is a manifestation of some of the problems that we have in the police, particularly where people who are supposed to occupy positions, are seen to be at odds. The initiatives that we are going to put in place should be addressed, issues like that,” said Ramaphosa. [email protected]