President Cyril Ramaphosa faces tough questions in Parliament today

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions in Parliament today, with MPs set to ask him on the reinstatement of Khusela Diko in government following a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which cleared her. The Presidency said this week that while Diko will return to the government she will no longer be Ramaphosa’s spokesperson.

She had been on leave of absence for more than a year when the SIU investigation began after her links to the PPE tender contract related to her late husband. “The Presidency has completed a disciplinary process against Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko for her failure to disclose her interests in certain companies as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests,” said the Presidency last week. “Following the disciplinary process, Diko has been served with a written warning for this offence. The action taken by the Presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment,” it said. Ramaphosa will also today face questions from DA leader John Steenhuisen on the Cabinet reshuffle. Early last month Ramaphosa made sweeping changes in his Cabinet after former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned over the Digital Vibes scandal.

Mkhize was replaced by his deputy Joe Phaahla. Former finance minister Tito Mboweni quit and he remains a backbencher. Head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee Enoch Godongwana was appointed new finance minister. Ramaphosa also scrapped the Ministry of State Security and sent former minister Ayanda Dlodlo to the public service and administration department.

The state security agency has now been put in the Presidency with Zizi Kodwa the deputy minister in charge of the agency. Ramaphosa appointed a panel of experts to probe the violence and looting that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July claiming 359 lives and damage to businesses and infrastructure amounting to R50 billion. The banking sector said more than R119 million was stolen from ATMs and its branches after they were damaged by the looters.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has said alleged 18 instigators have been arrested for the crimes committed during the unrest. Ramaphosa has also been asked by the ANC in Parliament on the racial tensions in Phoenix and other parts of KZN after the violence. Cele said 42 people have been arrested for the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during the unrest.

A team of detectives was sent into the area to investigate the cases. Ramaphosa is expected to give an update on the work done to rein in those behind the violence and looting that claimed many lives and billions of rand in losses.