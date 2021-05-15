President Cyril Ramaphosa freezes salary increases for ministers, office-bearers

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has again decided to freeze salary increases for his Cabinet and other political office bearers across government.

This is the second year that Ramaphosa has not increased salaries for politicians.

Last year when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic Ramaphosa urged Ministers and MPs to donate a portion of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for three months.

In a government gazette notice this week Ramaphosa’s salary will be kept at R2.99 million while that of his deputy David Mabuza will remain at R2.85m.

Ministers will take home R2.4m and their deputies are still getting R1.97m.

Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo will still get R2.85m.

In the provinces, Premiers will continue receiving a package of R2.26m while MECs will earn R1.9m.

MPs in the National Assembly will still get R1.13m and members of the National Council of Provinces are also given the same salary.

The chief of the ANC, Pemmy Majodina, gets R1,6m and chairpersons of portfolio committees get R1.49m.

The salary freezes came after the government had been tightening fiscal measures with the economy shrinking.

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the situation and stretched the public purse to the limit and government pushed for more tight measures.

IOL