President Cyril Ramaphosa makes sweeping changes to Cabinet

Johannesburg - Following weeks of speculation President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally reshuffled his Cabinet. This is the first reshuffle of Ramaphosa's presidency since he was elected into office in 2019.

The following changes have been made to the executive; The portfolio of Human Settlement and Water and Sanitation has been split, with each getting a separate ministry. Another major change is the disbandment of the State Security ministry. This portfolio will now lie in the presidency.

New appointments in the cabinet include; Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni The Minister of Defence is taken over by Thandi Modise - with Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula getting the chop. Finance Minister is now Enoch Gondogwana Health Minister is Joe Paahla Human Settlement Minister is Mamoloko Kubayi - who previously served as tourism minister. Public Service and Administration Minister is Ayanda Dlodlo Lindiwe Sisulu has been appointed as Minister of Tourism Water and Sanitation Minister is Senzo Mchunu Ramaphosa met with the ANC's alliance partners on Thursday afternoon along with members of the ANC top six. Deputy Minister changes are as follows;

Pinky Kekana will serve as the second Deputy Minister in the presidency Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Zoleka Capa Communications and Digital Technologies: Philly Mapulane Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Thembi Nkadimeng Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake Small Business Development: Sdumo Dlamini Transport: Sindisiwe Chikunga Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi Zizi Kodwa has been appointed deputy minister in the presidency responsible for state security. The president's announcement follows weeks of speculation that he would reshuffle his cabinet. He had also stated last week that he was at the cusp of reconfiguring his executive. Zweli Mkhize, who had been on special leave since June, had earlier resigned as minister of health following his implication in a Special Investigative Unit (SIU) investigation into an irregular R150 million tender awarded to Digital Vibes by the health department. Court papers filed by the SIU accuse Mkhize of personally benefiting from the tender along with his family and associates.

Mkhize wrote in his leaked resignation letter that he would challenge the SIU investigation in court for reaching its conclusions "unfairly". Mboweni had asked to be replaced after taking up the position in 2018. The death of the former minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu had also pushed a need for the position to be filled.