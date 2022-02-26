President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting structures in the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a visit to the Eastern Cape to meet with structures. This comes after some of the councillors in the province have been attacked and killed since the start of the year.

There is infighting in some of the structures in the provinces. “I am here as a member of the NEC. “We are going all over the country, we are meeting our structures, our PEC members and tomorrow we are going to meet our branches, we are going on with the evaluation of the election process.

“This is a very normal process that the ANC engages in, nothing sinister, nothing strange, nothing funny. “There’s no other agenda if anything it’s a very beautiful organisational agenda,” Ramaphosa said Ramaphosa is meeting with Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) members as well as traditional healers, he is expected to join the extended PEC meeting which is a closed session

All this is happening ahead of the ANC provincial elective conference and the party’s national conference in December. Two big regions, Chris Hani and Nelson Buffalo city metro have not held regional conferences. Tensions among provincial leaders, local branches and branch general meetings (BGMs) meetings have witnessed a lot of disputes and infighting in the last few weeks and months.

Earlier this month former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor and ANC member, Mazwi Mini, was shot at his KwaNobuhle home in Eastern Cape while watching television. In January the Amathole District Municipality ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was allegedly attacked by armed men at the municipal offices in East London, and towards the end of January, Rulashe’s house was allegedly attacked in the early hours of the morning by gunmen. Ramaphosa and members of the party are expected to deal with a number of challenges affecting the Eastern Cape structures.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ramaphosa will lead the National Executive Committee (NEC) on the 2021 Local Government Elections evaluation. Mabe said the engagements will be held with ANC structures throughout the country and form part of preparations for the launch of the Letsema campaign in Mthatha. “The ANC declared 2022 ‘The Year of Unity and Renewal to Defend and Advance South Africa’s Democratic Gain’ during its 110th anniversary held in Polokwane on the 08 January and will therefore use the upcoming launch of the campaign to place structures of the movement at the forefront of these desire by actively participating in resolving community challenges,” Mabe said.

He said the party will unveil full details of the campaign in the coming week with themes attached to each month for the two year long programme. “The campaign is also an important building block for the 2024 general elections and will see the ANC engaging with a broad spectrum of stakeholders beyond the confines of its structures,” he said..

Members of the NEC will also be visiting provinces this weekend to prepare structures for the launch of the campaign. ANC Deputy President David Mabuza as part of the engagements will on Saturday be in Mangaung Indaba Auditorium, Bloemfontein, Free State and on Sunday will be in Phuthaditjhaba in Qwa Qwa. [email protected]