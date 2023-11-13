President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to Qatar to meet with Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, where they will discuss a range of issues, including economic ties, investment, tourism and the conflict in the Middle East. The conflict in Gaza has been raging for more than four weeks with more than 10,000 people killed and many others injured.

The United Nations (UN), Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders and other organisations have warned of the dire situation across the enclave. Human rights activist Graça Machel called for an end to the conflict. “We must bring an end to this vicious cycle of violence. A free Palestine and a lasting peace for all are urgent moral imperatives,” said Machel.

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths has also called for an end to the conflict, and that attacks on hospitals and healthcare facilities must stop. The presidency said on Monday it is concerned about the conflict in Palestine. It said Ramaphosa and Sheik Al Thani will discuss measures to stop the escalation of the conflict. Ramaphosa will undertake the State visit on Wednesday.

“The governments of South Africa and Qatar share deep concern regarding the conflict, notably the unfolding human catastrophe in Palestine, violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law, the large-scale loss of life and the ongoing hostilities, especially in Gaza,” the presidency said. “The leaders will discuss respective efforts to ensure that the conflict does not escalate to other parts of the region and that a peaceful resolution is found. South Africa also welcomes Qatar’s mediation efforts in this crisis.” It also said there will be discussions on improving economic relations between Qatar and South Africa.

South Africa’s exports to Qatar were $206 million (around R3.8 billion) last year. South Africa’s imports from Qatar were $252m (around R4.7bn) during the same period. “The bulk of the exports were in the manufacturing sector, accounting for about 56% of total exports. South Africa has witnessed a surge in its imports from Qatar between 2017 and 2022, primarily due to the import of petroleum oils,” said the presidency. [email protected]