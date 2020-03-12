President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed after court ruling on Public Protector report

Gauteng - The North Gauteng High Court’s decision to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on money donated to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 ANC presidential campaign has seen the head of state being subjected to criticism on Twitter. Many said that the judicial system favoured Ramaphosa. In her report, Mkhwebane had found that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled Parliament about the R500 000 donation made by the late former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson towards his CR17 ANC presidential campaign. At the party’s 54th national conference, held in December 2017 in Nasrec, Ramaphosa emerged victorious from a bruising battle with Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The court ruled that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate the ANC campaigns, including the CR17 campaign, saying that her findings on the donations to Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign had been unlawful.

In its ruling the court found that Mkhwebane had displayed “a complete lack of knowledge of the law and its application” and added that some of her findings were “unfathomable”.

Using the hashtag #RamaphosaMustGo, African Transformation Movement (ATM) President and member of parliament Vuyolwethu Zungula (@ZungulaVuyo), wrote: “The Economy doesn’t have confidence in Ramaphosa. Employment doesn’t have confidence in Ramaphosa. The Rand doesn’t have confidence in Ramaphosa. SOEs don’t have confidence in Ramaphosa. Fuel prices don’t have confidence in Ramaphosa.”

LuthoZA (@LuthoZa) wrote: “Jacob Zuma was an atomic bomb to Whites hence they used ill-gotten money, media their opposition parties to get rid of him while Cyril Ramaphosa is a rose to Whites & an atomic bomb to Black people. Black people have no money, media or opposition parties to remove Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Rose Mphahlele (@KwaMhlanga123) said: “Ramaphosa is stabbing Black people in the back. Ramaphosa's hostility to Blacks is legendary & consistent with the fact that while his peers were freedom fighters running in the bushes sweating, he was dining with Whites, covering up by saying they helped him build the so-called union NUM.”

@AdvoBarryRoux, wrote: “I think the sad part is that y'all were expecting Cyril Ramaphosa to be better than Jacob Zuma, but it turns out everyone was wrong and our economy is rapidly going downhill.”

Marxist (@Kgomo) said: “We underestimated Cyril Ramaphosa and the power of money. We did not know that money is the glue that holds #CR17, judiciary and media together. @AdvBMkhwebane you've ran your race, you've exposed captured judiciary and Ramaphosa.

History will speak highly of you Mbokodo.”

Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) said: “Without knowing the facts of the case I know Cyril Ramaphosa will win. But if the PP was Thuli Madonsela against Pres Jacob Zuma same facts in question Thuli Madonsela would have won. I feel sorry for Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She's being bullied.”

