An application lodged by President Cyril Ramaphosa to have the implementation of remedial action against him suspended will be heard in court. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - An urgent application lodged by President Cyril Ramaphosa to have the implementation of remedial action - ordered against him by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane - suspended, will be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday. Mkhwebane found that he had deliberately misled parliament about a R500 000 donation from corruption accused Gavin Watson, CEO of Bosasa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has distanced himself from the Guptas and Watson as allegations of state capture unfold at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Last week, in a detailed affidavit given to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, Ramaphosa admitted meeting the Guptas several times but said the exchanges did not go beyond pleasantries.

“One of them arrived for the meeting and I think it was Tony Gupta. At this meeting held during April 2016, various issues were discussed including the closure of the bank accounts of one of their businesses, Oakbay,” stated Ramaphosa in the affidavit.

In the affidavit, Ramaphosa also said he has no recollection of meeting either Watson or former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

He said in his former company, Molope Group, he may have interacted with Bosasa officials at the time as his company was in direct competition with Bosasa but cannot recall meeting Agrizzi.

Ramaphosa said he was also told that Watson and another Bosasa official had attended the wedding of his son, Andile, in Uganda.

Ramaphosa had asked Zondo to release his affidavit in public in order to stop any speculation of what his evidence was.

The deputy chief justice also wants other former ministers and senior figures in the ANC to come clean on what they know happened during state capture.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL