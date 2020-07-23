President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm this evening, the Presidency announced in a statement on Thursday. He is expected to address developments regarding the country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19. South Africa is currently on level 3 of the lockdown. About a week ago, the president shocked South Africans when he re-banned the sale of alcohol with immediate effect. Cabinet ministers have cited alcohol contributing to trauma cases at hospitals for the ban on alcohol. Another outstanding matter which could be addressed by the president, is the matter of schools reopening, or staying open.

On Thursday, teachers’ unions were confident Cabinet would announce a three-week closure of schools following their meeting with Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule about their demand that schools should be closed until the peak of the pandemic has passed. Union leaders told the media that Mhaule had indicated Cabinet was closer to meeting their demands.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Ramaphosa’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 20H00 tonight. pic.twitter.com/xSJjODVMtz — Chaabel10 (@ThembaBloem) July 23, 2020

Is there anything you want to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addresses the nation tonight at 20h00 or se segolo ke bophelo? The family meeting will be about the developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. — Akani Mangena (@AkaniMangena) July 23, 2020

At 8pm this evening (more or less), the president will walk to the podium, read a text with lack of conviction, not take questions, elbow a half-joke, and then exit the stage. pic.twitter.com/OsZMNcgAi4 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) July 23, 2020

