President-Elect Joe Biden expresses admiration for SA in call with President Ramaphosa
Cape Town - President-Elect Joe Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic South Africa has achieved, in a call with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening.
The presidency announced that Ramaphosa had a call with US President-Elect Biden on Tuesday evening, 17 November during which the leaders discussed ways to strengthen US-Africa relations and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong partnership between the United States and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism.
“President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism,” the presidency said.
While on the call, the leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by President-Elect Biden during the dark days of apartheid, where Biden demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.
“President Ramaphosa said he looked forward to a strong partnership at a bilateral level and between the United States and the continent of Africa.
“The President wished President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris well for their term in office,” the presidency said.
Democrat Joe Biden won his bid for the White House, defeating Donald Trump after securing more than 270 electoral votes in a suspenseful election that has seen the incumbent Trump refuse to concede defeat.
At the time of the news, African Union chairperson and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted:
“We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and co-operation.”
