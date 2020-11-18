President-Elect Joe Biden expresses admiration for SA in call with President Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President-Elect Joe Biden expressed his admiration for what the democratic South Africa has achieved, in a call with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa had a call with US President-Elect Biden on Tuesday evening, 17 November during which the leaders discussed ways to strengthen US-Africa relations and overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is hopeful of a strong partnership between the United States and the African continent in promoting peace and stability in international relations and advancing multilateralism.

“President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris have identified Africa as a major player in international affairs and in the advancement of multilateralism,” the presidency said.

While on the call, the leaders recalled a visit to South Africa by President-Elect Biden during the dark days of apartheid, where Biden demonstrated his commitment to human rights and dignity for all South Africans.