President instructs security agencies to investigate ‘bullet’ threat against his D-G

The Presidency has now instructed security agencies to investigate the serious threat made against the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, at her home. Baleni received a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the statement issued by newly appointed Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, the contents of the note give “effect to the Presidency’s processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state”. Baleni found an envelope containing a bullet and a letter, in her letter box at home, in which the perpetrator or perpetrators made a threat against her life. Magwenya said the director-general reported the matter to security agencies and is currently receiving protection.

“(Baleni) is receiving protection to enable her to continue her crucial duties as director-general of the Presidency, Cabinet secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General. “The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against the director-general,” Magwenya said. The letter, addressed to Baleni, first instructed her to advise the Justice Department to release the suspect in custody for the murder of Babita Deokaran.

Story continues below Advertisement

Deokaran – who was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home, in Joburg south on August 23, 2021 – was a key whistle-blower in an investigation into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts in Gauteng. The letter then instructed Baleni to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa not to proceed with the state capture findings. “We don’t want you to be like… Thabo Masebe, Babita Thabo Moerane… We know where you drive and all your visiting points. The plan is complete,” read the threatening letter.

Story continues below Advertisement

It continued that the plan “will be struck off” if she considered the proposal made in the same letter. It further read that Ramaphosa listened to her “(more) than any other person”, and said they had a “good plan” for the two vehicles she travels in. It also read that they were not afraid of the “soldiers” escorting her.

Story continues below Advertisement