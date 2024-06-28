President Ramaphosa calls joint sitting of Parliament amid GNU stalemate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the opening of Parliament and the president’s delivery of the opening of Parliament address. Ramaphosa has called for the opening of Parliament to take place on July 18, as a platform for him to outline the priorities of the seventh administration.

“The president has asked that Parliament convene in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with Rule (13)(1)(a) of the joint rules of Parliament,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Friday. Ramaphosa’s opening of Parliament address will coincide with the United Nations-declared Nelson Mandela International Day. “This day, which marks the birthday of the founding president of a democratic South Africa, is a global celebration and day of personal and collective actions for good that honour the leader’s life and legacy,” said Magwenya.

“The opening of Parliament on this day is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela's values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities and globally.” Former president Nelson Mandela giving his final speech at Parliament. File Picture: LEON LESTRADE On Thursday, IOL reported that highly placed sources within the ANC have confirmed arrangements to form a government of national unit had stalled following a series of disagreements and public spats between the ANC the Democratic Alliance (DA). As part of the government of national unity arrangement, the ANC and DA formed a voter base of around 60% of support, with other parties also signing the document of intent to join the GNU.