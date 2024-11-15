President Ramaphosa cracks the whip on spaza shops: register or shut down!

The President said inspections will also be carried out at Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, two of the provinces hardest hit by incidents. Ramaphosa explained a three-pronged plan to tackle the issue. "The first intervention is to get hazardous pesticides off the street. The second critical intervention is to protect children from exposure to these substances. The third critical intervention is to prevent future outbreaks," Ramaphosa said.

He said all spaza shops implicated in children's death will be closed immediately. "All spaza shops and other food handling facilities must be registered within the municipalities in which they operate within 21 days from today. Any shop that is not registered within 21 days and does not meet all health standards and requirements will be closed," he said. He added that police and other law enforcement agencies will be required to investigate, arrest and prosecute offenders. This will involve close cooperation with all registered manufacturers and suppliers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on food safety actions #GovZAUpdates #LeaveNoOneBehind https://t.co/OK2WuC5XOR — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 15, 2024