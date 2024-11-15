Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip on spaza shops: register or shut down!

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government’s response to the recurring instances of food-borne illnesses which have claimed the lives of children. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on government’s response to the recurring instances of food-borne illnesses which have claimed the lives of children. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Published Nov 15, 2024

Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given all spaza shops around the country, 21 days to register with the necessary government channels or face closure. Over the last few weeks alone, food-borne illnesses have claimed the lives of at least 22 of our nation’s children.

Ramaphosa addressed the country on Friday on Cabinet’s interventions to prevent and manage food-borne illnesses. Over the last three month, hundreds of learners at schools around South Africa have fallen ill after consuming food and sweets purchased from street vendors or spaza shops.

The President said inspections will also be carried out at Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, two of the provinces hardest hit by incidents.

Ramaphosa explained a three-pronged plan to tackle the issue.

"The first intervention is to get hazardous pesticides off the street. The second critical intervention is to protect children from exposure to these substances. The third critical intervention is to prevent future outbreaks," Ramaphosa said.

He said all spaza shops implicated in children's death will be closed immediately.

"All spaza shops and other food handling facilities must be registered within the municipalities in which they operate within 21 days from today. Any shop that is not registered within 21 days and does not meet all health standards and requirements will be closed," he said.

He added that police and other law enforcement agencies will be required to investigate, arrest and prosecute offenders. This will involve close cooperation with all registered manufacturers and suppliers.

IOL

Related Topics:

politicsfood and drink regulationskwazulu natalgautengcyril ramaphosapoliticsfood security