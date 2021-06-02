President Ramaphosa: I am dealing with Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is dealing with the matter of Zweli Mkhize and his alleged links to Digital Vibes, as allegations of corruption continue to swirl around the Health Minister.

Ramaphosa told Parliament on Wednesday, during the Presidency budget vote, that Mkhize is cooperating fully.

He said law enforcement agencies are investigating corruption allegations in the state.

The matter of Mkhize had been brought to his attention, Ramaphosa said.

The Special Investigating Unit has said it will complete an investigation into Digital Vibes soon.

Reports have linked Mkhize and his family to the communications company, which received a R150 million contract from the Department of Health. It is alleged that the company funded maintenance work at a property owned by the ZLM Mkhize Trust and that the company purchased a bakkie for Mkhize’s son, Dedani.

Mkhize has denied personally benefiting from the contracts and Ramaphosa told MPs that he was handling the matter.

“We must affirm the rule of law and the importance of due processes. It is this principle that informs our approach also to recent allegations around the Minister of Health and certain contracts awarded by his department.

“These are serious and disturbing allegations and it is therefore essential they be thoroughly investigated by the SIU and any other appropriate authority,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the investigations must be completed with speed and due processes must be followed.

“I had a discussion with the minister and he is cooperating fully and completely on this matter. What I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this matter and there is full cooperation from the minister.

“Let us allow this process to unfold and thereafter we will know what needs to be done,” said Ramaphosa.

