Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday set to host German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be in South Africa for a two-day state visit.
Merkel was invited by Ramaphosa after what The Presidency described as the "successful state visit by the Head of State of the Federal Republic of Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Cape Town in November 2018."
Ramaphosa's office said SA and Germany’s strategic relationship is substantiated by 72 bilateral agreements signed between the two nations which provide a legal framework for cooperation in several areas.