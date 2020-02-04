President Ramaphosa to host Germany's Angela Merkel on state visit









German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes the President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin in October 2018. File picture: Markus Schreiber/AP Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday set to host German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be in South Africa for a two-day state visit.

Merkel was invited by Ramaphosa after what The Presidency described as the "successful state visit by the Head of State of the Federal Republic of Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Cape Town in November 2018."

Ramaphosa's office said SA and Germany’s strategic relationship is substantiated by 72 bilateral agreements signed between the two nations which provide a legal framework for cooperation in several areas.





These relations, it said, are further enhanced through a Binational Commission, spanning Foreign and Security Policy, Migration and Humanitarian Assistance, Economy and Energy Development Cooperation, Environment, Science and Technology, Arts and Culture, Labour and Social Affairs and Vocational Education and Training.





"This partnership will be strengthened through this week’s engagement between President Ramaphosa and Chancellor Merkel on, among other issues, cooperation between South Africa and Germany in the United Nations Security Council where South Africa currently serves as a Non-Permanent Member. The two countries are committed to advocating for world peace and security, strengthening and reform of multilateral institutions and responding to climate change," a statement from The Presidency read.





The leaders will also exchange proposals on the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and investment.





South Africa is Germany’s largest trading partner in Africa and while Germany is the third-largest source of overseas visitors to South Africa.





Approximately 600 German companies are represented in South Africa. Total trade reached R235 billion over the 12 months to the end of November 2019, while South African exports (at R108 billion) exceeded R100 billion for the first time, narrowing the trade deficit.





President Ramaphosa and Chancellor Merkel will also co-chair the South Africa-Germany Business Roundtable accompanied by their respective Ministers and business delegations.



