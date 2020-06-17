President to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight at 8pm. His address will deal with the country's risk-adjusted approach to the national lockdown regulations. The presidency said the address follows extensive meetings held by the National Coronavirus Command Council, Cabinet and the Presidential Coordinating Council. The country has been on level 3 of the risk-adjusted lockdown since June 1. This level saw various industries return to operations, but the movement of people and public gatherings along with other industries have been restricted. The government has faced criticism for its lockdown strategy. Opposition political parties such as the EFF have criticised the government's decision to move to lower levels of the lockdown. While the DA has criticised the government for its continued closure of certain industries. This month saw the government face numerous court threats and actions aimed at challenging the lockdown regulations.

The High Court issued a judgement earlier this month in the first case to challenge the regulations governing the country's lockdown. It was an urgent matter brought by an organisation called the Liberty Fighters Network. It was brought as an urgent matter.

It found that some of the regulations were irrational and unlawful, with the court, ordering the government to amend the regulations within 14 days. The government will appeal that ruling.

Other court cases on the cards include two from the DA. The party filed court papers last week challenging the regulations which ban the operation of personal grooming services such as hair salons. The DA has also approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the Disaster Management Act in which the lockdown regulations have been promulgated.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria heard the Free Independent Tobacco Association's court application challenging the government's continued ban on tobacco sales under level 3. A similar case has lodged at the in the Western Cape by British American Tabacco