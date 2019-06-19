The annual Presidential Golf Challenge has postponed due to predicted rainfall on Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa seen here at a previous edition. File picture: ANA

Cape Town - The annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) which was scheduled to take place at De Zalze Golf Estate in Stellenbosch on Friday, has been called off due to high levels of rain predicted on the day. The PGC is traditionally hosted after the State of the Nation Address (Sona) as part of the Sona activities, for charity fundraising purposes. The department of public service and administration, which coordinates the event, said it had been postponed to February next year.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town on Tuesday said dams that supply the metro were slowly recovering, with a 0,7 percent increase for the past week.

The increase took the dam levels to 48,7 percent of storage capacity. Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week was up slightly by 19 million litres per day, to 542 million litres per day, compared to last week’s consumption at 523 million per day.

“This is good news to see dam levels steadily increasing for two weeks in a row. Although daily consumption has also increased slightly, we remain within our daily allocation of 650 million litres per day. We remain cautiously optimistic that the city will receive further rain in the coming months,” said the City’s mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg.

According to the City’s records, dams were just over 36 percent of storage capacity at the same time last year.

“Dam levels are in a better position when compared to the same period in previous years, but we encourage residents to continue using water wisely. The City would like to thank the water warriors who continue to save this precious resource,” Limberg added.

Level 3 restrictions remain in place to aid dam level recovery.

African News Agency (ANA)