Presidential inauguration not a public holiday, warns government

It is all systems go for president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Wednesday. However, the government has staunched that it is business as usual and the day not a public holiday.

The highly-anticipated event will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Gauteng after Ramaphosa’s re-election by Parliament on Friday, June 14. However, if you were planning to take it easy today and not go to your work, you might find yourself in trouble. “The Presidency has reminded members of the public that Wednesday, June 19 — the day of the presidential inauguration — is a normal working day,” the government warned through a statement.

There will be road closures in and around Pretoria to accommodate the historic event. “The swearing in of the president-elect will be conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in the Union Buildings’ Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre. The ceremony will be witnessed by South African and international guests,” it said. “This includes South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties, leaders of organised labour, business and civil society organisations, religious leaders and South Africans who have excelled in various capacities and endeavours.”