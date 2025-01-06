Pressure mounts on South Africa to act as Taiwan refuses to relocate office

As diplomatic tensions escalate, the South African government finds itself under increasing pressure to take decisive action following Taiwan's refusal to comply with a request to relocate its representative office in Pretoria to Johannesburg. This contentious situation has drawn remarks from senior officials and various political parties, heightening the stakes in a long-standing international relationship.

At the crux of the dispute is a clear ultimatum laid out by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who recently expressed the government’s disapproval of Taiwan's failure to heed calls for the relocation. He highlighted that South Africa severed its political and diplomatic ties with Taiwan back in 1997, and this request aligns with United Nations General Assembly resolution 2758, a principle acknowledged globally. “Relocating what will be re-branded as Trade Offices both in Taipei and in Johannesburg will reflect the non-political and non-diplomatic nature of the relationship,” Lamola asserted.

The minister further added that placing the Trade Office in Johannesburg, the nation’s economic epicentre, aligns with international diplomatic practices where capital cities traditionally host foreign embassies and commissions. However, Taiwan's firm resistance has sparked a series of retaliatory threats, including the potential suspension of educational exchanges and stricter visa regulations for South Africans. Reports from Taiwanese media explicitly reveal these threats, which signal a chilling development in the bilateral relations. The situation has not gone unnoticed domestically. Political parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the MK Party have demanded answers from Minister Lamola regarding Taiwan's refusal to comply with the ultimatum.

Moreover, the Referendum Party is calling on the South African government to publicly affirm the Taiwanese people's right to self-determination. They argue that Taiwan, as a constitutional democracy, deserves the freedom to define its relationship with the People's Republic of China based on its citizens' collective democratic will. The narrative surrounding Taiwan’s status and the global respect for its democratic principles continues to play out against this backdrop of geopolitical tension, posing profound questions about self-determination, diplomacy, and the intricacies of international law.

The Referendum Party said all peoples have an unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination and called on the South African government to ensure that Taiwan is afforded this right. “In accordance with section 232 of the Constitution, it is also the law of South Africa.The Referendum Party therefore calls on the South African Government to make a public and unequivocal statement confirming that it recognises the Taiwanese peoples’ right to self-determination,” the party said. In October, Taipei Times reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not rule out demanding that South Africa move its representative office outside of Taipei in retaliation for its ultimatum that Taiwan relocate its representative office to Johannesburg.