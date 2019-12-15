The call was made by opposition parties in the council and lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) after Hawks this week arrested four councillors, bringing the number to 20.
ANC councillors Nomthandazo Shabalala, Nomusa Mthembu, Sthenjwa Nyawose and Thembelihle de Lange appeared in the Durban Commercial Crime Court and were released on R5000 bail each.
Former mayor Zandile Gumede was arrested in May together with 16 councillors and municipal employees. They were released on R50 000 bail each.
“The council must do the right thing and remove the accused councillors,” Outa’s regional manager Tim Tyrrell said.