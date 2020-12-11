Pressure on police to probe alleged kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay speaker

Cape Town – A Nelson Mandela Bay caucus chairperson has filed an affidavit to the police in support of the request for a criminal investigation into the alleged kidnapping of Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya. This follows after three men allegedly forcibly removed the Speaker from a NMB council sitting that took place at City Hall on December 4. DA caucus chairperson Morne Steyn alleged that he was also informed that one of the men was carrying a firearm. Steyn said their affidavit has been added to the request for a criminal investigation into obstruction of justice that has already been submitted by the acting City manager, Mandla George. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that George opened a case of intimidation and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the incident that took place at the council meeting on December 4.

However, she said the speaker has not yet opened any cases.

Video footage from the meeting clearly indicated the men forcibly removing the speaker against her will.

EFF regional chairperson Ngawethu Madaka said the party viewed the matter in a serious manner.

Mdaka said: "It’s a criminal act and must be treated as such. There must be a full investigation into the matter and the perpetrators must be dealt with."

He said it cannot be allowed and an example must be set so that "this kind of thuggerism (sic)" does not show its ugly head in the Metro.

Seven days have passed since the harrowing event took place, and still, the speaker has not laid criminal charges against the individuals.

Steyn said as a member of council, with an interest in the well-being of all councillors, and having witnessed a criminal act in the chamber, he feels duty-bound to request that an investigation is conducted with regards to the alleged kidnapping and harassment of the speaker, as well as the endangering of lives, as a result of a firearm being brought into the chamber.

"The DA will not allow the safety of councillors and municipal staff to be placed at risk through violence in the council chamber. Violence and criminality cannot be allowed to go unchecked without repercussions," he said.

He said the DA provincial spokesperson for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA), Vicky Knoetze, has also written to CoGTA MEC Xolile Nqatha and requested him to immediately investigate the act of violence within the council chamber.

