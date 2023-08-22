After being in hospital for almost a month fighting for his life, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is said to be on his way to recovery. His spokesperson, Liezl Van der Merwe, says there is hope that Buthelezi will spend his upcoming birthday at home with his family.

Buthelezi who is the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and who is the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation, is expected to turn 95 on Sunday (August 27, 2023). He has been in hospital after he developed complications, and his doctors had to book him at St Augustine Hospital in Durban for close observation. Several sectors, including his political party and the Anglican Church, which he is a member of, have kept them in their prayers.

Also wishing Buthelezi a speedy recovery were President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Despite the anxiety over his, Van der Merwe told IOL on Tuesday that Buthelezi is recovering well in hospital. "Prince Buthelezi has made remarkable progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital. We remain hopeful that his birthday will not be spent in hospital.