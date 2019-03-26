IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his wife Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi. Picture: Enos Mhlongo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The funeral service for Irene Buthelezi, the wife of Inkatha Freedom Party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be held in Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning, her family said.



In a statement on Tuesday, the family said it was grateful for the messages of support it received after Mrs Buthelezi passed away this week following a long illness.





"The Buthelezi family would like to express our appreciation for the many messages of support and condolences that are flowing in, following the passing of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi.





"We wish to advise that the funeral service will be held on Friday 29 March 2019 at the Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu Natal. The service will begin at 10am."



