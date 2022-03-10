Princess Thembi to snub Zulu King’s prayer at KwaKhangelamankengane

Durban - Nailing her colours to the mast again, senior Zulu Princess, Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, has said she would snub the KwaKhethomthandayo prayer in favour of the cleansing ceremony to be convened by the royal rebels at rival KwaKhethomthandayo palace. Both palaces are located in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The princess, who is a half-sister to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who passed away on 12 March last year, said she was not invited to the prayer service, hence her non-attendance. The Zulu royal house, under de facto King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, is set to convene a prayer on Saturday at KwaKhangalemankengane palace to mark one year since the passing of the late king, the longest-reigning Zulu monarch in history. However, there are already signs that the commemoration will be another gathering that will divide the royal house and the nation further.

Last week, Prince Mbonisi, who is opposed to the kingship of Misuzulu, said the nation still did not have a king as they are yet to meet and nominate one. He said on the first anniversary of the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, they would meet to cleanse the palace and then later move to name the new king. “The Zulu Royal family further reiterates that as per our custom and tradition, pronouncements of a new King cannot be made without the family performing our sacred rituals specifically, Ukukhuphula Isilo (Connecting the King’s spirit), Ukugeza Izigodlo (Cleansing of the Royal Palaces) and especially Ukugeza Isihlalo (Cleansing the throne),” the senior prince, who is also a half brother to the late king, said in a statement. File picture: Princess Thembi Zulu with Prince Mbonisi Zulu sitting at a tent at KwaKhangelamankenganein Nongoma, KZN . Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA) In another twist, Princess Thembi said she would not attend the King’s prayer. Instead, she would take part in the cleansing ceremony.

This is despite the fact that at first, the princess was with Prince Mbonisi and others in backing Prince Simakade as a contender for the throne. They later had a fallout when they dumped the prince in favour of Prince Buzabazi. “I will go to KwaKhethomthandayo for the prayer and later a cleansing ceremony, not to the prayer at KwaKhangalemankengane. I was not invited to that prayer,” the Princess said. The prayer at KwaKhangelamankengane will be led by King Misuzulu and his traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Last week, Buthelezi said the prayer should not be held at KwaKhethomthandayo as the right seat now is KwaKhakhangelamankengane. The KwaZulu-Natal government is facing a dilemma of which prayer to attend after it initially said it would go to KwaKhethomthandayo until Buthelezi called them to order. On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, said they would be guided by the royal family regarding the palace that would host the prayer. [email protected]

