Prisoners next in line to receive Covid-19 jab

DURBAN - INMATES are next in line to roll up their sleeves and be vaccinated. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has prioritised the vaccination of officials and inmates to ensure their protection and that of the general public.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in correctional centres have a potential to spread to communities, hence the need to vaccinate both. Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi are expected to launch the Correctional Services Vaccination Rollout Programme tomorrow. Vaccination for most correctional services officials commenced last week. Correctional services officials are being vaccinated in public and private vaccination sites across the country.

The vaccination of inmates will start tomorrow at the 90 approved vaccination sites in Correctional Centres across the country. "Inmates also get vaccinated in line with the Nelson Mandela Rules, which clearly stipulate that inmates should enjoy the same standards of health care available in the community. There is a high risk of inmates being exposed to Covid-19, due to the limitations of physical distancing in correctional facilities," the department said. “DCS remains committed to create a safer working environment for all its officials and the vaccination programme will contribute towards that. Both officials and inmates, are encouraged to get vaccinated.”