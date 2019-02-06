PSiRA said it would investigate the alleged involvement of a security officer in the shooting death of a DUT student. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - South Africa's Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) said on Wednesday it would investigate the alleged involvement of a security officer in the shooting death of a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student. Twenty-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot at DUT's Steve Biko campus on Tuesday afternoon after an altercation with private security contracted to the institution. He later died in hospital.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PSiRA chief executive Manabela Chauke said: “I have instructed our senior law enforcement officers to immediately probe this case. On behalf of PSiRA, I would like to convey our condolences to the bereaved family.”

PSiRA would also be investigating a prima facie case against African Global Operations (Pty) Ltd (formerly known as Bosasa), which was registered with PSiRA on 6 December 1998. "The investigation is related to the contravention of the private security industry’s code of conduct," said Chauke.

“We view the allegations playing out in the public domain in a very serious light and we are working around the clock with other law enforcement agencies to ensure a swift conclusion of this matter,” said Chauke.

