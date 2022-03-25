Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba loses bid to become ILO boss

Durban - Productivity SA chairperson Professor Mthunzi Mdwaba’s hopes of becoming the director-general of the International Labour Organisation were dashed on Friday when the organisation’s governing body instead chose Togolese national Gilbert Houngbo to succeed Guy Ryder. Mdwaba put up a fight despite the government withdrawing its nomination of him in October last year, after nominating him only a month prior to run for the director-general position.

Before voting took place in Geneva, Switzerland, the Public Service and Commercial Union expressed its support for Mdwaba despite lack of support from the government. The ILO said Houngbo was elected by the ILO’s governing body, comprising representatives from governments, workers and employers, during their meeting in Geneva and is set to be the 11th director-general of the ILO, and the first African to hold the post. Following his victory Houngbo said: “Although my origins are African my perspective is global.

“In an age, unfortunately of ’dividedness’, my commitment to be a unifying director-general stands firm… “I will be the director-general of nobody and the director-general of everybody. “Governments, employers and workers alike, from all regions across the world, can rely and should rely on my total readiness to represent and advocate the views of all tripartite constituents of the organisation.”