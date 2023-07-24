Prof Patrick Lumumba calls for economic freedom in Africa

Professor Patrick Lumumba has called for Africa to push for economic freedom to avoid being beholden to Western policies. Lumumba said Bretton Woods institutions must not be allowed to dictate governance issues in Africa.

Before the lecture started there was a standoff at UCT between members of the LGBTQIA+ community and members of the EFF. A tense standoff ensued between members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the EFF at the University of Cape Town before Professor Patrick Lumumba delivered his lecture on Monday. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) This was in protest against alleged homophobic remarks made by the Kenyan academic some time ago. Lumumba said the EFF had made the right diagnosis in 2013 when it was formed that after political freedom there must be economic freedom.

The African Union (AU) had in the same year also adopted Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to increase trade relations on the continent. Africans had been led by great leaders from Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana to Ahmed Ben Bella in Algeria, Patrice Lumumba in Congo-Kinshasa, Julius Nyerere in Tanzania, Samora Machel in Mozambique and Augostinho Neto in Angola. Even in South Africa people like Steve Biko, Winnie Madkizela-Mandela and Chris Hani led the Struggle for freedom.

These leaders had fought against the brutal systems of colonialism and apartheid. Lumumba was delivering a lecture at UCT on Monday evening to celebrate EFF’s 10th anniversary. For years Africa had produced great leaders who called for the continent to stand on its own.

Lumumba said he felt saddened each time he saw a number of young people from Africa drowning in the Mediterranean trying to reach Europe. The continent of Africa must fight for economic freedom. He said the AU was correct when it adopted Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area.