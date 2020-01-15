Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba has been appointed the interim chairman at state power utility Eskom following the resignation of Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Reuters

Durban - Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba has been appointed the interim chairman at state power utility Eskom following the resignation of Jabu Mabuza. Mabuza resigned on Friday after saying he had failed to meet his commitment made to president Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africans that the country would not experience loadshedding between December 11 and January 13.

"Professor Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director," said government communications (GCIS) on behalf of the Department of Public Enterprise on Wednesday night.

Makgoba's appointment as interim chair was consistent with government's commitment to good governance and the stability of Eskom, said GCIS.

"The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board in line with president Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday."