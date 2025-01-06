Project Blue exposes alarming water quality issues at Cape Town's Blue Flag beaches

Cape Town's beaches, once considered some of the most pristine in the world, are facing growing scrutiny as independent water testing initiative, Project Blue, reveals troubling discrepancies between the City of Cape Town’s (CoCT) claims of safe water quality and the reality on the ground. In a series of rigorous tests conducted between November 4 and December 6, 2024, concerned citizens found that nearly 40% of sampled beaches exceeded safety limits for E. coli and Enterococci; two common indicators of water contamination.

This directly contradicts public statements made by City officials, including Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who on December 15, 2024, declared that “146 out of 146 samples” from Cape Town’s most popular beaches had achieved “excellent water quality” status. Yet, Project Blue's findings suggest a different reality, with high bacterial counts recorded at several popular Blue Flag beaches, including Camps Bay, Clifton 4th, and Saunders Rock. The findings, independently verified by renowned water quality expert Professor Anthony Turton, point to widespread contamination at key beach locations. According to Project Blue’s report, water samples from Camps Bay showed high levels of Enterococci — more than 2,419 cfu/100ml — on one of the five testing dates. The report also revealed alarming contamination at the Soet River mouth in Strand, with bacterial counts well above acceptable safety thresholds. In total, 42% of sampling dates at Table Bay exceeded the safety limits for E. coli and Enterococci.

Turton criticised the City’s water testing protocols, calling them “inadequate and misleading” in assessing the actual risks of water contamination. “From a scientific sampling perspective, the testing protocol used by the CoCT is inadequate and misleading to draw the conclusions they have drawn. Therefore, it is erroneous to conclude that the beaches are safe to swim in,” he stated. He recommended that the City adopt more robust and comprehensive testing procedures to accurately reflect the contamination risks posed by sewage. Caroline Marx, director of the RethinktheStink, which spearheaded Project Blue, echoed these concerns.

"The results are deeply concerning,” she said. “Widespread contamination was observed, particularly in Table Bay, where 42% of the sampling dates exceeded safety limits for E. coli and Enterococci. These are serious public health risks.” Marx also noted that no visible signage or warnings were placed at beaches where contamination levels far exceeded the safety thresholds.

“We need transparency in water testing and better communication with the public,” she said. Last week Friday, IOL reached out to the City for comment, and they indicated that a detailed response would be provided by Monday, but this did not materialise. This was the initial response provided: "The City is investigating and will respond as soon as we receive additional information pertaining to the Project Blue Report requested from Rethink the Stink. The City requires this information to provide an accurate and comprehensive response. The City reiterates its commitment to world-class water quality and ensuring transparency in this process.''

IOL will update to the story as soon as its detailed response is received. The discrepancies found in Cape Town’s beach water quality are not an isolated case but part of a broader national issue where water resources are being polluted. Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, recently revealed that more than 50% of South African municipalities are facing criminal charges for failing to address raw sewage spills into freshwater resources.

In response to a parliamentary inquiry from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Cathlene Labuschagne, Majodina disclosed that 50.61% of municipalities are subject to criminal proceedings for non-compliance with sewage management directives issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). Majodina explained that the DWS had issued 164 directives from 2019 to September 2024 to address raw sewage spills. Of the municipalities assessed, 94 were non-compliant, 54 were partially compliant, and only 15 achieved full compliance. To date, 83 criminal cases have been initiated, while 69 municipalities remain under investigation. Deputy Minister Isaac Seitlholo further emphasised the severity of South Africa's water pollution crisis, stating, “Water pollution in South Africa has worsened, largely due to the collapse of municipal governance.”

He pointed to a lack of planning, operation, and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure, which has led to raw sewage contamination in freshwater resources. The situation has been exacerbated by a lack of resources and capacity in municipalities, which struggle to address these mounting challenges. In response to the worsening water quality crisis, Majodina highlighted several key actions that the DWS is taking. One of these is the Blue Drop Certification Programme, which was recently revived to strengthen municipal water quality monitoring. Under this programme, municipalities are assessed for their compliance with microbiological and chemical quality standards as outlined in the SANS 241 regulations. Majodina stressed the importance of municipalities implementing water safety planning and an Incident Management Protocol to manage drinking water quality failures.

This protocol ensures that municipalities take prompt action to protect public health in the event of contamination. Furthermore, the DWS has introduced an online system, the Integrated Regulatory Information System (Iris), that enables municipalities to upload their water quality results for real-time monitoring and early detection of water quality issues. “The DWS requires municipalities to act swiftly when water quality results show a health risk,” Majodina said. “This includes informing consumers about potential dangers and ensuring that corrective measures are taken promptly.”