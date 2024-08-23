Prominent young EFF leaders unleash wave of criticism towards Floyd Shivambu for joining MKP

Prominent young leaders within the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have unleashed a wave of criticism against their former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who joined the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) as national organizer this week. Shivambu announced last Thursday that he would not renew his EFF membership, opting instead to join former president Jacob Zuma’s MKP.

Once a key figure in the EFF, Shivambu's departure has ignited a social media fire-storm. EFF leader Julius Malema, who cut a forlorn figure of sadness last week during the Shivambu exit announcement, came out guns blazing this week, expressing that his former deputy had betrayed him. Since Malema’s fiery speech on Monday, prominent young leaders in the EFF have taken to X (formerly twitter) to voice their discontent and disillusionment against Shivambu. The backlash against Shivambu has been marked by accusations of betrayal and claims that his resignation was motivated by personal interests rather than the collective goals of the party.

Sihle Lonzi, president of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), did not mince words, describing Shivambu’s resignation as a “betrayal of principle.” He lamented that Shivambu abandoned the revolutionary path he had once committed to and convinced others to join. “It’s cowardice, intellectual dishonesty, and political bankruptcy,” Lonzi declared.

‘’The Betrayer is having sleepless nights. Drunk texting us at 2am. It appears the Youth League generation didn’t only produce Lamola as a Bruno Mtolo. “Floyd is the Chief Bruno Mtolo. Let’s defend our movement fighters. No surrender! No retreat! Close ranks.” However, Shivambu purportedly responded to Lonzi’s accusations via WhatsApp at about 2am , stating that the EFFSC leader was "completely wrong" and urging him to refrain from making such allegations.

Lonzi shared the screenshots, which purportedly show Shivambu urging Lonzi to “desist from the foolish posts you are making”. “I’ll send the same text to Sinawo. You’re too young to hear the truth and my advice is that desist,” Shivambu purportedly said. Shivambu then told Lonzi he had been removed from EFF elections structures due to his incompetence.

IOL attempted to contact Shivambu on Friday, but his phone rang unanswered. He also did not respond to text messages sent via WhatsApp. He later responded: “No comment”. Another EFF young leader who attacked Shivambu was Sinawo Thambo, who is a former spokesperson of the EFF. Thambo is expected to replace Mzwanele Manyi as an EFF MP in Parliament.

Thambo criticized Shivambu for what he perceived as a disingenuous departure. “You establish an organization, and then have the audacity to insinuate that it is suddenly a small and unviable ‘fiefdom,’ after our first, small decline at polls? This was the insinuation; the disclaimer is worth nothing,” Thambo said. He further accused Shivambu of abandoning the revolutionary principles he had preached for over a decade, in favour of a “secretive pact” to become what he termed as the secretary-general of another organisation, suggesting that Shivambu’s motives were driven by self-interest.

Thambo said the EFF members must not be labelled as playing in the gutter when they respond to insults that have make-up on. Another EFF MP, Sixolise Gcilishe, who is the party’s communications manager, commented on the stark contrast between Shivambu’s past rhetoric and his current actions. “Imagine moving from reciting 7 non-negotiable cardinal pillars and calling for Economic Freedom in our Lifetime to chanting and screaming ‘Gwaza Mkhonto.’ Solid and Sound Decisions kodwa,” Gcilishe said sarcastically, highlighting the perceived shift in Shivambu's ideological stance.