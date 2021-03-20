Prosecutors threaten to close down courts countrywide amid claims of racism

Pretoria - State prosecutors have threatened to shut down courts across the country after accusing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of racism and discrimination. Prosecutors affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) took to the streets to picket outside the NPA head office in Pretoria East yesterday. Among the grievances, racism, discrimination, favouritism within the institution. NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said they will not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination. “We hope that they will be able to point out the specific incidents that are referring to in the documents so that they can be thoroughly investigated through a credible and transparent process,” said Ngwema.

“There’s no room for racism, nepotism and favoritism in the NPA. When similar allegations arose in the Eastern Cape, the NDPP instituted an investigation led by highly regarded and prominent Eastern Cape lawyer, Adv Luvuyo Bono.

“He tabled his report with findings and recommendations in a meeting with all concerned. There was sufficient consensus in the meeting with reports to his findings and recommendations,” said Ngwema.

“His report found, among other things, that those allegations were unsubstantiated. However, he did find gaps in the system that led to inconsistencies with regards to implementation of policy and other administrative matters. Those were not confined to particular race or cultural groups. We are attending to the issues that we had to implement to close those gaps,” said Ngwema.

During the protest, Nupsaw urged the NPA to stop victimising black prosecutors, whether they are in management or in lower levels.

"We are here at NPA headquarters today to submit a memorandum of grievances in relation to racism, nepotism, favouritism on black prosecutors. Black prosecutors are exploited within the NPA in terms of promotion,“ said the union's national organiser, Solly Malema.

“White counterparts are promoted within a short period of time, while black prosecutors are not getting the same treatment. White prosecutors are not deployed in rural areas, while black ones do,“ said Malema.

“When black prosecutors speak against racism, they either get suspended or dismissed by the NPA. As a plan going forward, we will mobilise members to shut down the court, we are going to be on top of them,” he said.

The gates accessing the institution remained locked.

The union said it submitted its intention to picket on March 12 and on their arrival, the gates were locked.

.The union said it had long registered grievances about the way the NPA is being run, it said the problems are worsening.

Among other demands, the union wants all court prosecutors who have served for four or more years to be promoted to the salary level of regional court prosecutors.

They said they want transparency with regards to investigations into reports of corruption by middle-management.

The union said it is giving the NPA seven days to respond before they make their next move.

Political Bureau