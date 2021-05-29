Protecting the ANC is a revolutionary imperative - President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa says protecting the ANC is a revolutionary imperative and calling out wrong or deviant behaviour that demeans the standing of the ANC is protecting the ANC

Addressing the ANC Northern Cape provincial conference Ramaphosa applauded the province for hosting its conference, which is the first conference since the Covid19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said the country is going through a number of challenges, another priority is forging ahead with the renewal of the ANC in line with its core mandate and values..

“In addition to the challenges caused by Covid-19 our movement is also going through a period characterised by instances of ill-discipline, disrespectful organisational norms, values and resistance. This is not unexpected, any project of renewal and rebuilding will encounter resistance from those who benefitted from the devion practices of the past," said Ramaphosa.

He said the renewal process included calling out members who are deviating.

“Calling out wrong or deviant behaviour that demeans the standing of the ANC is protecting the ANC. Our renewal process must tell us that we want to protect the ANC, its existence, and its effectiveness," he said.

He said protecting the ANC is a revolutionary imperative.

“When we joined the ANC we voluntarily assumed the duty to protect and defend the movement, its aims and policies. When one assumes a leadership position in this movement, the membership rightly believes that comrades have a more understanding of the rights and duties of being an ANC member.

“But they would be well within their rights to be appalled when such a leader defies and movement and undermines its standing , its existence and its unity,” he said

He said it is therefore expected for the ANC when they see some of its leaders behaving in a manner that portrays less than ideal culture , values, principles and the policies

“The ANC is a caring organisation but our care and understanding must not be misconstrued. Comrades, we must arrive at a point where we will not tolerate dubious behavior that undermines the standing of this glorious movement and diminishes it’s standing and its integrity.

“It is in this regard that the 54th conference urged us to draw the line, we are going to reclaim the integrity of the ANC.

“Here in the Northern Cape you have also had your own challenges posed by disunity, infighting, factionalism, greed and corruption but I am glad to have heard comrade Saul say, over the past few months we have been working on organic unity, which I call revolutionary organic unity.

“Ever since the Nasrec conference, we have been seeking to forge unity across the organisation. Unity that is based on principle, not on convenience. We are determined to execute the mandate given to us by the Nasrec conference because delegates at that conference were cleaq when they said all ANC members from the NEC to ordinary branch members must work hard together to unite and rebuild this glorious movement,” he said.

Ramaphosa said when they speak of unity they are referring to a principled unity.

“Now in the Northern Cape have coined unity.When a comrade is attacking the movement then we need to call that comrade to order and that is unity,” Ramaphosa said.

POLITICAL BUREAU