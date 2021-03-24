Protesting varsity students to lobby taxi industry, unions for support

Johannesburg - The SA Union of Students (Saus) has threatened to mobilise the taxi industry and trade unions to support its national shutdown over a dozen demands presented to Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande.

Following its meeting with university student representative councils (SRCs) on Sunday, Saus announced that in its efforts to intensify the national shutdown of higher education institutions.

”The meeting resolved to prepare logistics to mobilise students across all institutions of higher learning, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, the taxi Industry through the SA National Taxi Council and citizens across the country in preparation of a rolling mass action,” Saus announced after Sunday’s meeting.

Saus plans to march to various key sites of the government including the National Treasury, the Department of Higher Education, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, Union Buildings and Parliament.

The union of students also wants the almost R14 billion in student debt to be cleared and Nzimande to call for a Higher Education Summit to deeply reflect and provide permanent solutions to the systemic challenges across the system.