Provincial ANC delegates wont be heading to Limpopo for January 8 celebrations – Mtshweni

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, provincial ANC structures will apparently not be sending delegates to the annual January 8th Statement and only the party’s national executive committees will be deployed to Limpopo. This is according to ANC Western Cape executive committee member Sifiso Mtsweni, who said there would be build-up activities between January 5 and 7 in Limpopo leading to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival, together with the NEC on January 8.

The day – which will focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission, to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa – will see the governing party celebrating its 110th anniversary. “Provinces will have a hybrid system where regions will gather people in different venues. As soon as the president addresses the ANC structure, we as a province will be holding our own meeting where we will practicalise the statement,” Mtsweni said. In terms of the party’s provincial conference, he said that the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) has paid special attention to the renewal and rebuilding of the ANC in the province.